Fellow residents of Magic Valley: If you don't want 400 Space Needle-sized, bird-chopping windmills to be built on 200,000 acres of beautiful BLM high desert lands around Wilson Butte in Jerome, Lincoln and Minidoka counties, you need to speak up NOW!!

LS Power, a giant East Coast wind energy developer and their local promoters, Magic Valley Energy, are and will continue to inundate you with misleading propaganda with one goal in mind: To keep YOU from writing to our local BLM with your concerns!

It's that simple for them — keep you quiet just long enough to get the project approved so they can make a LOT of money off of YOUR public lands! Yes, Idaho Power will need renewable energy in small increments over the next few decades and, yes, Idaho Power has a carefully made plan to meet our needs. Lava Ridge is not any part of that plan, and they know it!

Lava Ridge has no contract with Idaho Power. This power will be sold to the Southwest to whomever will pay the most! Lava Ridge would be by FAR the largest windfarm in Idaho, and the first on our rare and critical BLM high desert habitat. That land rightly belongs to the raptors, bats, birds, elk, deer and all the wildlife that have lived there for centuries!

Lava Ridge is a bad idea for Idaho. Act now! The comment period ends March 21! Send your personal, well thought-out comments to kprestwich@blm.gov. Please be respectful; our local BLM folks are not at all to blame and do their very best to manage and protect our precious public lands!

Google "Stop Lava Ridge" for lots more info and pictures and tell everyone you know to get involved.

Brian E. Olmstead

Twin Falls