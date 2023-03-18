Absurd. Audacious. Delusional. Trump calling the Jan. 6 Committee “hacks and thugs” and saying the non-sharing of the piecemeal video showing a “peaceful” crowd visiting the Capitol was reason for arresting the committee members for “treason.”

Do I really need to say more? Unfortunately, I do. Because half of those reading this are under the spell of Trump and Tucker Carlson. They are caught up in a cult where deception and lies reign supreme and have lost their ability to discern truth from fallacy, reality from fantasy.

In Trumpworld, propaganda is the MO and they will take truth and turn it on its head to incite their radical right crowd against civility and against the law. They attempt to destabilize and corrupt, as their reach for power and domination holds no bounds.

A cherry-picked video by Carlson shows officers escorting people (the officers were obviously Trumpies) before the attack. But the ensuing vicious assault on the Capitol and the peaceful transition of power cannot in any way be portrayed as a “peaceful tour of the building.” Those who watched the violence unfold live know what happened that day was evil and destructive, not of good men nor of God.

There was only deception and lies in Carlson’s depiction of Jan. 6, and it in no way painted a correct picture of what happened that infamous day. On that day, the “hacks and thugs” were in the Trump fold, and what really happened was the attempt to steal the election and keep Trump in office; a seditious coup attempt represented the treason.

To save its soul, the GOP is going to have to abandon Trump and his lies. Move on from deceit and bring back integrity. Maybe then you can revive the Grand Old Party.

Greg Hegman

Twin Falls