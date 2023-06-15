The challenge is, can a forest fire be extinguished solely from the air?

To answer the question, first consider this proposal. Accepting that any fire can be extinguished with enough water and, with this idea, then there are two major requirements:

As many fires can grow rapidly, and with a small fire easier to extinguish than a larger one, and in order to minimize the size of the fire, one needs to respond ASAP. One then needs to have the ability to transport the huge quantity of water needed to extinguish the fire in a single pass. The C-5 tanker is the recommended aircraft. Integral with this change is for Congress to assign the responsibility for crew and maintenance of these giants to the USAF. The justification for the responsibility change is beyond debate.

To illustrate the feasibility of extinguishing a fire solely from the air, consider a fire has just been reported. By the time aircraft arrive, the fire has grown to 10 acres. To have condidence of extinguishing in a single pass, assume they they will need to drench the area with 3/4-inch of water, and that volume is 204,000 gallons.

If they use a C-5, they will need only five loads, because its payload is estimated at 40,000 gallons. If they use Cal Fire's Grumman S-2T tanker, they would need 170 loads, an absurdity since they only have 22 of them. A single C-5 aircraft can transport more water than their entire fleet!

Yes, a fire can be extinguished solely from the air, with just as few as five C-5 aircraft loads.

Joseph C. Coomer

Oak Harbor, Washington