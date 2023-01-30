LETTER: Solar power deserves equal compensation

Idaho Power applied to the Idaho Public Utilities Commission (6/30/22) to reduce the number of rate credits homeowners receive from solar power generation. Some on-site generation systems, as of Dec. 20, 2019, may be grandfathered. The case (IPC-E-22-22) is still open.

To comment on Idaho Power’s application, go to https://puc.idaho.gov/Form/CaseComment or write to Idaho Public Utilities Commission; P.O. Box 83720; Boise, 83720-0074. Comments can also be faxed to 208-334-3762.

The application, and comments can be read at https://puc.idaho.gov/case/Details/6879.

Solar power, no matter if it is generated commercially or by homeowners, should be compensated equally. Both commercial and homeowners have invested a significant amount of money in their solar power systems. Please take time to comment on Idaho Power’s application.

Harold Jackson

Mountain Home