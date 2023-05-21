At a time when China is unrelentingly testing the limits of American sovereignty, it is worth thanking leaders who are meeting the challenge head on. Sen. Mike Crapo is one of them.

This spring, Sen. Crapo threw his weight behind legislation that would prevent the CCP from crowding Idahoans out of their own farms and ranches — part of China’s broader strategy to undercut American businesses wherever possible. Such advocacy is on brand for our senator, as he has long been one of the strongest voices in the Senate for using America’s economic and trade leverage to crack down on Chinese aggression.

More members of Congress need to embrace this mindset, and one of the easiest ways for them to do so is to stand up for the manufacturing happening in their backyards. By blatantly skirting modern pollution and environmental standards, China is able to flood our markets with cheap goods and undercut American manufacturers that produce the same goods much cleaner. The United States must level the playing field if we hope to preserve our supply chains and the jobs embedded within them.

I agree with Sen. Crapo that robust American trade is critical for dealing with China at the global stage, and personally believe that a foreign pollution fee is one of the strongest ways of doing so. By holding China accountable for its high pollution, we can jumpstart the American businesses who have a clear edge in this department while hitting China where it truly hurts.

It has been encouraging to hear several proposals being considered in Washington, and I hope our leaders move decisively to implement the approach as soon as possible.

Judy Strickland

Meridian