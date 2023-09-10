Americans used to be concerned about avoiding even the appearance of evil.

Today, we openly embrace things our ancestors judged to be inherently and obviously evil, things like adultery, gambling, pornography, outrageous luxury, debt spending, partisan disinformation, morbid obesity, opioid addiction, abandonment of the Constitution, the demise of newspapers, misdemeanor crime, and the list goes on.

We do not care that our evil lifestyle does harm to ourselves and to our loved ones. What a disgusting disregard for self-control, what a heinous betrayal of promises, what an inept soiling of our once vaunted reputation in the world.

We have given up on whatever good we might find in religion, education, and participation in democracy and traded it for a life of anxiety, depression, self-doubt, social isolation, slothful unwillingness to work, and petulant worship of personal interests above all else.

What an incredible mess we are making of our communities.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross, Utah