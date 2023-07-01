Open letter to school boards:

The most important and influential people in a child's life have historically been, and should remain, the parents of that child. The child's history such as family culture, heritage, struggles, accomplishments, tragedies, plight to become citizens, religion, morality, etc. are taught by the parents. Some of these can be augmented by history lessons in class, but they can neither be replaced by those lessons, nor the people teaching them.

Now, the question and concern at hand, is protecting children who might be questioning their identity and/or orientation. School districts are asserting that in-order to protect the LGBT+ community they must adopt guidelines that deny parents the right to know that their child was discovered in school as question one or both items. The Transgender Republican opposes this school district opinion and fully supports informing parents of their child's possible struggle.

We believe there is no one better positioned in a child's life than the parents to guide their child through this struggle. Further, we assert that it is the responsibility of the teacher, school, and school district to alert the parent to issues their child expresses in the school setting. With respect to this issue, if the school wishes to make recommendations, the school should provide educational material and resources to the parents to help them navigate this potentially difficult and possibly confusing time for this family.

Finally, it is the school's responsibility to maintain a safe environment for all its children including the ones who might be questioning and should resolve any bullying incidents that may arise for this child and any other child within their school.

Sarah Colasanto

Transgender Republican, Inc.

Staten Island, New York