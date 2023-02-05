The proposal for educational SAVINGS accounts currently being proposed in the Idaho legislature is misleading. The so-called SAVINGS would actually be APPROPRIATIONS from the state's general fund — money paid by all Idaho taxpayers.

The term “educational savings account” should not be confused with “medical savings account.” Medical savings accounts enable people to bank their personal savings into a special account; when those savings are spent on legitimate medical expenses, they become tax deductions.

A true educational savings account system would enable people to receive a tax deduction when they spend those savings on private, public, religious, or at-home educational programs and institutions that meet recognized standards.

Legislators should replace the current school choice bill to support school choice with REAL educational savings accounts.

Gary E. Richardson

Boise