We were disappointed that Sen. Glenneda Zuiderveld supported the "library" bill, House Bill 314. This was a poorly written bill that did nothing to promote the safety of children. The Legislature should let local library boards and public employees do their job to decide what is appropriate in local libraries.

The idea that it is good public policy for the state to promote litigation on local librarians is ludicrous. Why would anyone think that this is a good idea? You are just promoting an issue that does not exist.

Where is the parents’ responsibility to oversee what a child is checking out in a library? Libraries are not daycare centers. Parents do not drop off children to rummage through the adult section.

While you and your fellow Republican legislators are creating solutions to problems that do not exist, you are ignoring the elephant in the room. The real damage to children is from what is available on the internet. You should be concerned about the lack of parental supervision from cellphones and computers. Why not study the law that Utah passed that requires parents to approve access to internet content for those under the age of 18?

In our opinion, the job of being a good legislator is hard. It takes more thought, originality, and character to address real issues. Unfortunately, it is too easy to draft poorly written bills that are not based on addressing real issues. The Legislature continues to compound problems and then does not address them to correct the impacts of poor legislation.

Lawrence and Tina Flournoy

Twin Falls