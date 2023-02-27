I had to respond to the recent guest column on gender dysphoria ("Gender-affirming care is a family decision, not for legislation," Times-News, Feb. 21) because I doubt this paper will allow another guest column with the opposing view.

In the piece by Drs. Ragan and Duvall, the part on puberty blockers was particularly galling. They spout all the standard leftist talking points on the matter but don't provide the facts. Puberty blockers are not authorized by the FDA to treat gender dysphoria. One drug, Lupron, has actually been used to chemically castrate sex offenders. A quick look at the Mayo Clinic’s page on puberty blockers shows yes, infertility is a possible side effect. Poor bone density is another common side effect and the Mayo Clinic says physical growth must be checked regularly. It also says that for boys who start these drugs before puberty, their genitalia may not fully develop.

These are drugs that have permanent consequences. The biggest question for these "doctors" is if gender dysphoria is a mismatch between what the mind thinks your sex should be and what your sex actually is, why not treat the mind to accept your sex?! Is it because treating the mind doesn't pay as good as all those drugs and surgeries? Information coming out from a gender clinic in England, and backed by a Cambridge study, shows many of the patients being treated as "transgender" are on the autism spectrum. How many kids have mental problems before they decide they are "transgender?”

I have met a few "trans" kids and do you know who they remind me of? The kids I grew up with who were goth or nerdy or on the social fringes. It’s become another manifestation of the standard adolescent angst we all go through at some level.

Josh Callen

Twin Falls