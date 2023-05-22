The prime function of government is the protection of life and property. There is a dangerous push to centralize local law enforcement agencies into a national police force. This can only result in tyranny.

Marxist Saul Alinky’s “Rules for Radicals” includes divide the people on issues; demonize those that do not support the socialist agenda and lie and fabricate as the end justifies the means.

A chilling line in “1984,” George Orwell’s novel about the future, is uttered by O'Brien, a soulless apparatchik of the totalitarian state: “If you want a vision of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face forever.”

Tragically, billions of people are living, or have lived (and died) under despotic regimes like Russia and China. The right to be free and defend oneself is fundamental. That includes the individual right to bear arms (The Second Amendment) in defense of one-self, one’s family and one’s community.

History has shown that authority given to law enforcement is often abused and expanded into a centralized national police force which is unaccountable to local control.

Our constitutional separation of powers is being destroyed. We are close to becoming a police state. The federal government has NO constitutional authority for any general police powers. Nevertheless, according to the Department of Justice, the federal police force has expanded to 136,815 officers in 90 federal agencies.

Virtually, every federal agency now has its own SWAT-style paramilitary “police” unit to enforce its edits and “protect the homeland.” Soon there will be 87,000 federal IRS agents with badges and guns!

Our local police nationally are being attacked by destructive Marxist agitators and defunding. A hallmark of communist agitation is demonization and destruction of local police to be replaced by a national police force intended to implement tyranny.

We must support our local police and keep them independent.

Adrian Arp

Filer