Anniversary dates of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings passed with little if any mention in local media. This could be due to ignorance or indifference, or worse: a failure to acknowledge or accept the historical import of these events.

We too often become "prisoners of the present," involved in the immediate, caught up in day-to-day strivings, and focused intently on self. In such mode we usually shove the "big picture" far from mind, devoting attention and energy to the moment, seeking to maximize our personal interests. Granted, in the turbulence of war, or the throes of pandemic or starvation, personal interests quickly reduce to survival. In such extremes, musing on historical import understandably is furthest from concern.

But in today's shrill, snarling "grievance politics," many are hyper-centered on self and on perceived injustices to which nameless "elites" subject us. Groundless conspiracies claim that we are mercilessly exploited, victims of the evil wiles of godless people who look, believe, and speak differently than we do.

As we fend off Trumpists gnawing and slashing at our vital underpinnings, and their irrational hatred of anyone who is not a "white Christian patriot," we strive to regain realistic balance. Trumpist priorities display little awareness that the 1945 atomic bombs forever changed the fundamental ways we value the human condition, and the ways we define human needs and capacities. Trumpists' failures to reflect honestly those changes, coupled with their general denialism and constant, studied hostility to the facts of history, keep us way too vulnerable to repeating actions that carry unimaginably vast implications for our survival.

The Trumpist assault against U.S. democracy, against our constitutional order, and against our pluralist culture must be defeated.

Grenville E. Day

Twin Falls