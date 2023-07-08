The Pickleball Association of Twin Falls would like to thank all of the businesses and individuals who sponsored, donated and helped at its fifth annual Twin Falls Father’s Day Pickleball Tournament to make it such a success!

This year we had 148 participants from five different states come and play on the 12 beautiful outdoor pickleball courts at Frontier Park.

We could not have done it without the community support. So, please show your appreciation for their help to raise money for the community by supporting their businesses. They are: Amado Mario Gauna; Buffalo Wild Wings; Center for Physical Rehabilitation; Chardonnay Assisted Living; Clif Bar; Elevation 486; Gearbox; Gem State Paper & Supply; Glanbia; Idaho Power; Jersey Mike’s; Koto; Magic Valley Insurance; Mason’s Trophies; Milner’s Gate; Pacific Source; Paddletek; Pickleball Association of Twin Falls; Pickleball T & J; O’Dunken’s; Safari Hospitality; Selkirk; St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center; Twin Falls Sandwich Company and Western Waste Services.

The Pickleball Association of Twin Falls would also like to thank all those who participated in this year’s tournament and hope to see you next year!

Jill Skeem

Twin Falls Father’s Day Pickleball Tournament Director

Kimberly