Being immersed in wilderness leads to a deeper understanding of the world. Wilderness is a necessary aspect of life and in order to preserve and protect it, action needs to be taken through the Northern Rockies Ecosystem Protection Act (NREPA).

To understand NREPA, wilderness needs to be truly understood and it can be defined as: “An area where the earth and its community of life are untrammeled by man, where man himself is a visitor who does not remain…without permanent improvements or human habitation, which is protected and managed so as to preserve its natural conditions ... has outstanding opportunities for solitude or a primitive and unconfined type of recreation” (Huss)

It is true that if the three Boulder-White Cloud wilderness areas were connected, it would greatly limit access to the amazing resource used to benefit and build a large part of the local economies. However, wilderness and the preservation of the irreplaceable flora and fauna which lives within it cannot be put below the anthropocentric uses of the land for ecotourism.

As part of NREPA, it is important to understand why having the wilderness areas separated by roads and trails is so destructive. The separation prevents animals from crossing into the other wilderness areas, restricting them from being genetically diverse.

An essential part to NREPA’s plan is creating biological corridors, connecting the wilderness areas together, allowing for the re-establishment of a genetically diverse flora and fauna in North America. To move forward from our current anthropocentric view of the land, it is necessary we stop disrupting them beyond further irreversible destruction.

Connecting the wilderness areas through corridors and passing NREPA is essential for the environment to reestablish a genetically diverse flora and fauna and revive an intact and biodiverse environment.

Ryland Strine

Sun Valley