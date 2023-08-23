Recently, my wife and I were working next to a very busy road in Jerome replacing our wood fence that blew down.

We were digging holes and setting posts in the very hot August weather.

We are both retired and definitely not in the best physical shape. We had lawn chairs and water bottles handy so that every post or two we could take a little break to catch our breath.

Along comes a man, approximately 30-35 years old. He pulls his pickup into our driveway, gets out, comes walking up to us while putting on a pair of gloves and says, “I have 20 minutes to spare. Where can I help?”

I was rather stunned. This doesn’t happen these days. I explained to him we only had a couple of posts left and we were quitting for the day. I expressed my sincere gratitude and thanks to Kip Smith from Murtaugh. He left and I was so impressed that I told my wife that if I saw him again, we would buy him dinner for being so kind. About 10 minutes later, I saw him coming back from the other direction and flagged him down. I told him I wanted to buy him dinner for making such a kind gesture.

Kip said, “That’s OK, I’m good.” I told him I wanted his name and number so that when we had the time, we would look him up and buy him that lunch or dinner, whichever he prefers.

Thanks Kip, for turning a hot, hard-working day into a memory we won’t soon forget. Drop by and visit sometime.

Dan & Ruth Ann Qualls

Jerome