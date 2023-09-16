Thanks to the Twin Falls County commissioners who recently passed a moratorium on all large wind and solar energy projects over 10 megawatts. This is greatly appreciated. The proposed unsustainable wind farm projects in the Magic Valley are almost unanimously opposed. Research reveals that the mining, manufacture, transportation and installation of wind and solar creates more carbon dioxide that just using coal and natural gas in the first place.

Of course, it is a HOAX that fossil fuels are destroying the planet. Climate change is being used to control all human activity, destroy our economy and redistribute our wealth.

Inflation is an increase in the money supply. More money is chasing the same amount of goods, thus, the cost of everything goes up. Raising the interest rates will NOT reduce inflation. It adds pain to inflation by making the cost of cars, housing, farm and business loans, etc. more expensive.

The Chinese-controlled United Nations’ World Health Organization wants a Global Pandemic Treaty that would be a direct threat to America's sovereignty. The Biden Administration is negotiating with WHO bureaucrats to give them: More of your money; more control over future pandemics and more power to control our individual health care including vaccine mandates, lockdowns and government surveillance! It gives WHO the power to declare and manage future global pandemic “emergencies.”

We do NOT want to go back to an open primary. Until 2012, the Democrats would cross over and vote for the most liberal Republican candidates. Democrats and Republicans should each select their candidates.

Ranked choice voting is the way liberals get their candidates elected. A RINO Republican U.S. senator from Alaska was elected that way. Do NOT sign the Reclaim Idaho petition to allow this fraudulent voting method.

Adrian Arp

Filer