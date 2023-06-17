This is in response to Dorothy Moon’s commentary, “The latest blow to our faith in government.” (Times-News, June 16).

Everyone needs to read the 49-page indictment that was prepared by Jack Smith, special counsel of the Department of Justice. I think anyone who reads the indictment will see that it is not politically motivated. Any American citizen accused of the acts that are in the indictment, be they of any political party, need to be brought to justice.

INSIDE POLITICS: The ‘fix’ is not in! INSIDE POLITICS: I will repeat what I said after Trump’s first arrest: This is not a time for anger or rejoicing. It should be a time of somber reflection.

Just because Mr. Trump is the former president does not put him above the laws of the country. The grand jury that issued the indictment did it based on the facts that laws of the United States of America had been broken — not because of a person's political beliefs.

Janice Easterling

Kimberly