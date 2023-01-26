LETTER: Multiple use? Not Lava Ridge.

By law, multiple use is defined as “the management of public lands and their various resource values so that they are utilized in the combination that will best meet the present and future needs of the American people” and “a combination of BALANCED and diverse resource uses that takes into account the long-term needs of future generations for renewable and non-renewable resources, including but not limited to, recreation, range, timber, minerals, watershed, wildlife and fish, and natural scenic, scientific and historical values.”

Stacking 400 wind turbines and constructing nearly 500 miles of new roads on 114 square miles of public land is hardly a balanced approach to multiple use.

The assumption that windmill projects, in general, are able to “meet the present and future needs of the American people” as far as energy goes is doubtful if not just plain disingenuous. Grid collapses in Texas and energy struggles in Europe speak to that.

This is before considering the upside-down economics of tax credits and government assistance given to windmill projects.

I’m not opposed to something that actually makes sense. For instance, a 1000-megawatt nuclear project on one square mile sounds a lot better than a 1000-megawatt wind farm on 114 square miles. Not to make this comparison sound apples to apples, because the wind farm will not be running anywhere close to full capacity. The average for land-based wind in the U.S. is actually around 35% of rated capacity.

One of the BLM’s listed guiding principles: “To cultivate community-based conservation, citizen-centered stewardship, and partnership through consultation, cooperation, and communication.”

The community in southern Idaho has held up their end, as far as citizen-centered stewardship and conservation. We have communicated as a community that we are opposed to these projects and their impacts. Will they listen?

John Arkoosh

Gooding