The proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project is awful on so many levels that it is hard to know where to begin. I wish to focus my comments on the callous disregard displayed by the developers for Indigenous and Asian-Pacific cultural sites located within the boundaries of this expansive project.

The Minidoka National Historic Site is one of the most significant historical and cultural sites in Idaho. It’s unconscionable that the developers proposed putting 400-foot tall wind propellers in close proximity to Minidoka in the first place. Minidoka is a “site of conscience” that holds strong emotional memories of the bitter World War II mass incarceration of Japanese American. The site also honors the memory of the Issei and their sacrifices; for these reasons, Minidoka is also a pilgrimage site.

The Minidoka site has multiple features that tie-in directly to unique Japanese cultural influences and aesthetics deeply rooted in traditional Japanese values & perspective. The Kubota rock garden at the camp’s entrance, the numerous individual rock gardens and vegetable gardens were part of an overall relationship with the spacious, wide-open sky, the distant mountains, the surrounding desert, and the water element provided by the North Side Canal.

Lava Ridge presents serious non-physical visual & auditory, as well as severe cultural & spiritual impacts on Minidoka. A project the scope and size of Lava Ridge has no place anywhere near a sacred pilgrimage site.

A Lava Ridge would not be proposed or considered for the Little Bighorn Battlefield, or Mesa Verde, or Chaco Canyon, the Effigy Mounds National Monument, or Devil’s Tower — all of which are sacred Indigenous sites. Minidoka deserves similar consideration and protection.

Ron James

Twin Falls