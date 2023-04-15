I think that the Lava Ridge Wind Project is not that good. I watched a video and most of the people said that it would destroy a lot of stuff.

In 2022, Minidoka was rated among the 11 most-endangered historic sites, so therefore we should not destroy the lookout over the landscape. I have never been to Minidoka, but I think it is cool. I want to go there someday and see it, because I think it would fun and nice.

Sure, the 400 power turbines will give us a lot of energy, but it would destroy the scenic landscape. Lots of people there would be incredibly angry, because they are destroying the landscape of the people's historic site.

That is my opinion, that we should not continue this wind project.

Michael Smith

Kimberly