So, I recently read in an opinion that the national debt cannot be fixed.

That is total malarkey!

What has the rest of this country done for the last 200 years? We balanced our budgets, or we paid a price with our lifestyles and then balanced our budget.

The biggest things we are missing in America today are T-R-Y. And integrity along with honesty.

Congress can start by cutting out the social events, raises in salary, expense accounts, bribes and flying first class. These expensive habits are funded by the taxpayers who balance our budgets.

Stop the waste of funding other governments, leaving military equipment in Iran. It goes on and on.

Having an agency for every frivolous interest imaginable.

And, lastly and most importantly, stop the corruption that is ruining this country.

Get the special interests and lobbyists out! Serve the people, not the almighty dollar. Get up in the morning and think about integrity when you look in the mirror.

Are you doing the right thing? Every time? Even when no one is looking?

Jeff Juker

Twin Falls