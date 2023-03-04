The Lava Ridge Wind Project currently in consideration by the BLM, backed by the Biden Administration's push for "clean energy," has had almost three years to prepare an environmental impact statement. They gave us 60 days to respond, now extended to 90 days.
Magic Valley Energy has published "gaslighting" advertisements every Sunday in the Times-News, as well as running a" big lie" advertisement on KMVT. I cannot believe the money they are pouring into this effort. Oh wait, I can. They (East-Coast based LS Power and MVE, a company from Missouri, NOT the Magic Valley) will make a fortune in Biden tax credits! This is NOT about helping you or southern Idaho schools or our energy costs (we are still among the lowest nationwide) or providing jobs while creating "clean" energy. MVE says they will "mitigate" issues. What issues?
These are a few of the issues:
People are also reading…
- The EIS states there will be two blasts per day for 525 days on top of our aquifer. What does their science say about this and how do they "mitigate?" Our wildlife, our air, our sky, our environment will BE impacted by massive construction of the tower bases, 486 miles of roads and 800,000 vehicle trips.
- They will drill or use water from the local area: 130 million gallons drawn from the same source we all rely on. How will they "mitigate" this drawdown?
- Our bird populations will be non-existent in my grandchildren's lives. The estimated loss on average (per year x 30 years) is 3,240 to 5,654. HOW will they "mitigate" death?
The EIS cannot predict what will happen in 30 years. These huge towers, will they stand as a monument to failed policy? Failed technology? Failed companies? Changed weather patterns? A toxic, dead wasteland outside our doors?
Stop Lava Ridge!
Angelee Eames
Gooding