The Lava Ridge Wind Project currently in consideration by the BLM, backed by the Biden Administration's push for "clean energy," has had almost three years to prepare an environmental impact statement. They gave us 60 days to respond, now extended to 90 days.

Magic Valley Energy has published "gaslighting" advertisements every Sunday in the Times-News, as well as running a" big lie" advertisement on KMVT. I cannot believe the money they are pouring into this effort. Oh wait, I can. They (East-Coast based LS Power and MVE, a company from Missouri, NOT the Magic Valley) will make a fortune in Biden tax credits! This is NOT about helping you or southern Idaho schools or our energy costs (we are still among the lowest nationwide) or providing jobs while creating "clean" energy. MVE says they will "mitigate" issues. What issues?