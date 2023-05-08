The Twin Falls Optimist Club was overjoyed to host the annual Lost Wages Casino Night on April 22. This event is the club’s largest fundraiser and allows the club to provide grants to youth-oriented organizations and projects.

We are the people who provide funding for students as they travel to compete in academic competitions like BPA, DECA, and robotics tournaments. We are the people who partner with the Boys & Girls Club to send home Christmas dinners to kids in need. We are the people who buy beds, boots, pillows, clothing, and anything needed to help children transition out of foster care. We are the people who provide support to families of children battling cancer. And, we are the people who this year distributed over 1,350 NEW coats to children across the Magic Valley.

This event could not have been possible without the generous support from many community-minded businesses and generous attendees. The Twin Falls Optimist Club can only be successful with a caring and generous community that believes in the work that the club does. Thank you to Don Anderson Construction, Scholes Dermatology, Next Level Solutions, Middlekauff Auto Group, Wilson Bates, Whitten Welch Foundation, Jensen Jewelers, Blue Cross of Idaho, Everton Mattress Factory, Idaho Power, Robert Jones Realty, Threads, Rob Green Auto Group, and McDonald’s of the Magic Valley.

Thank you to the many additional businesses and individuals who supported this event by donating items for the silent auction and purchasing tickets. While some accounting is still taking place, we estimate that the event raised $30,000 that the club will use to support the youth in our community.

Twin Falls Optimist Club