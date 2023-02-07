As a state senator and a representative of the Caldwell community, I am appalled by the recent events surrounding the Caldwell School Board's policy regarding transgender students.

The shutdown of the school board meeting during testimony on this issue is a blatant disregard for the voices of concerned citizens and a violation of their right to be heard.

The Idaho School Board Association's push to implement this policy through their training and urging all school boards in the state to adopt it is a dangerous overreach that threatens the fundamental principles of local control and decision-making.

While I fully support compassion and understanding toward all individuals, regardless of their gender identity, I cannot condone the passing of policies that accommodate a small population at the expense of the majority's privacy, safety, and religious freedoms. This policy, imposed by the Idaho School Board Association, directly challenges the authority of parents as the primary stakeholders in their children's education.

I stand with those who believe our local school boards' decisions should reflect our communities' values and priorities, not be dictated by outside organizations. As a defender of individual liberties and parental rights, I will continue to fight against any attempt to infringe upon parents' authority and preserve local communities' ability to make decisions that best serve their students.

I stand with those who have raised their voices in opposition to this misguided policy and the overreaching actions of the Idaho School Board Association. I call for a fair and transparent review of this policy, considering all stakeholders' diverse perspectives and concerns, especially parents. I will continue to fight for the rights of my constituents and the preservation of local control in our schools.

Sen. Chris Trakel

Caldwell