As various interests who profit by letting salmon and steelhead go extinct gear up for their planned Aug. 17 Northwest Fish Symposium in Lewiston, it’s worth noting that these same interests have been busy discrediting and opposing the renewable energy technologies that can and should replace the small amount (4%) of regional hydropower production that would be lost were the four lower Snake River dams be breached.

Save those who reject renewable energy on cultural or ideological grounds (“woke” technology?), opposition to breaching the dams and saving our salmon comes from people who apparently can’t be bothered to wait for the huge inflow of U.S. taxpayer-funded relief, compensation, and transition bucks that will be forthcoming from their favorite bogeyman, the federal government.

Perhaps jacking their eventual take is the real point of all this theater and posturing and handwringing about dams being irreplaceable, and our way of life in the Inland Northwest since time immemorial, and their mothballing being nothing short of apocalyptic.

I’d argue instead that letting salmon, steelhead, and other river life die out completely as our rivers continue to heat up, stagnate, and lose their remaining oxygen is a good deal more apocalyptic than that.

Chris Norden

Moscow