In the research I have done and with the people I have talked to about the Lava Ridge project, I have come to the conclusion we should not build wind turbines.

I would like to express my opinion about wind turbines. One of the reasons that wind turbines should not be built is because they will take up and ruin so much beautiful space. They will also take away cattle grazing from that area, result in changes to social and economical conditions, and physical, visual, and audible changes to historical and cultural properties inside and outside of the project.

Another con is all the money going into it. In my opinion, I don’t think it's worth it to put all that money into building and repairing the wind turbines, especially with all the cons. One more is the possible 500-kilovolt transmission wire being used for it; I think it is just a waste.

My opinion: I think it would be a waste of time, money, and beautiful space. And with all the cons it would not be a good idea.

Brianna Saunders

Jerome