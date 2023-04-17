The proposed Lava Ridge wind turbine project is to be constructed on federal public lands. It must be obligated to meet the requirements of a longstanding law protecting migratory birds between the United States and Canada, Mexico, Japan, and Russia.

The proposed Lava Ridge wind turbines draft EIS states up to 11,799 birds will be killed by the turbines every year. It is beyond comprehension that this project can even be considered as acceptable on public lands in our United States. Our federal agencies are required to live within the rules of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. So must any private business thinking they can construct and operate on our public lands.

As a project engineer working on large construction projects located on public and private lands in Idaho for the last 40 years, I have dealt with this act many times. The scope of the bird kills, along with the stated mitigation efforts anticipated for Lava Ridge, is a slap in the face to Idaho, the United States, Canada, Mexico, Japan, and Russia. And it is a death warrant for our beloved birds.

Marilyn Broek

Idaho Profession Engineer, License # 4832

Twin Falls