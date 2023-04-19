I worked for the BLM from July 1963 until about March 1978. While I was thus employed, the bureau had a mechanism for permitting uses of public lands for things like landfills, etc., which resulted in some sort of public benefit. Locally.

I assume that the Lava Ridge Wind Project proposal should be subject to the same principles. That function of the BLM was called the “Special Use Permit” system.

From all I have heard and read about the proposed Lava Ridge project, the expected benefits would be additional power fed into the grid locally, to allow increased use in the population centers in California and maybe Oregon, as well as installers’ wages (short-lived) and various taxes. Of course, the company touting the project, and who will accomplish it, if turned loose, would benefit, probably substantially, or they wouldn’t have proposed it in the first place. It’s doubtful the benefits would spread out much to anyone else.

Meanwhile, back at the impact area, the detriments would pile up and the worst of these, in my opinion, is the creation of killing zones affecting flying birds. The effects would also be felt at ground level and while they wouldn’t be as disastrous, the project would still create massive areas to be avoided by grazing livestock and wildlife, hunters, sightseers and other recreationalists.

We can’t ignore the possible additions to the local economy from installers’ wages, but the resultant taxes would go to the state. After installation, local economic benefits would go bye-bye.

In my estimation, the end result of this project is this: The benefits would accrue to other people in other places and the detriments would remain affecting southern Idaho as long as the wind blows and the project remains in operation.

Not a good deal for us, at all!

Henry Riedeman III

Twin Falls