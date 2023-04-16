Lava Ridge is an interesting project idea, but I don’t think that it is my favorite idea. It will take a lot of oil to replace a part in the turbine. One of the pros is that it is renewable energy, and every town can use that. But it is absurdly big; it will be hanging over the Lava Ridge. It will also destroy the area with how big of a structure it is. And with how tall the structure is, it still has a chance of hitting bats or birds. It can also create pollution to the area, which can cause bad air conditions.