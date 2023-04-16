My name is Porter Reed. I’m in a government class for homeschool, and I live in Kimberly. I have heard a lot about the Lava Ridge wind turbine project, and I would like to set my opinion.
Lava Ridge is an interesting project idea, but I don’t think that it is my favorite idea. It will take a lot of oil to replace a part in the turbine. One of the pros is that it is renewable energy, and every town can use that. But it is absurdly big; it will be hanging over the Lava Ridge. It will also destroy the area with how big of a structure it is. And with how tall the structure is, it still has a chance of hitting bats or birds. It can also create pollution to the area, which can cause bad air conditions.
In finishing, I don’t agree with the wind turbine idea. It has more cons than pros. It can hurt the environment and can kill birds, as well. That is why I do not like the idea.
People are also reading…
Porter Reed
Kimberly