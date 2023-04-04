In response to a recent opinion piece concerning wind power in Idaho (Times-News, March 26): What I see happening is states placing citizenery in a type of lockdown. i.e., choices in power. The states that are still free to choose are asked to decimate where they live, play, and thrive in order to fulfill the needs of other states.

I offer a simple example. For years, you have nurtured, tended, and manicured your front yard. There is a perfectly good sidewalk that abuts your yard. It has been safely used for decades. The rulers now forbid the use of the sidewalk. The only alternative for foot traffic is to cross your yard. You protest but are told it is for the “greater good.” All your years of work is now nothing more than a dirt patch. No plants grow, no birds chirp and you are mandated to keep it clean and clear for others because, after all, you are the property owner.