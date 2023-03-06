So, do you think you can tell heaven from hell? Hot air from a cool breeze?

We know we can. Heaven is living in this “Magic Valley,” surrounded by beautiful farm fields, wide-open sagebrush deserts and majestic snow-capped mountain peaks! Hell will be living in this same place after LS Power surrounds all of us on three sides with the Lava Ridge, Salmon Falls and Taurus Giant Wind FACTORIES! These absolutely are not FARMS and we refuse to refer to them as such!

The “hot air” is all the misinformation and false promises LS Power and their completely hollow shell company, Magic Valley Energy, inundate us with every day in the newspapers and television!

The “cool breeze” is the wonderful quality of life we all enjoy in this valley and the vibrant economy we have built based upon farming, ranching and agribusiness!

Why in the world would we want to trade what we have now for the “boom and bust” economy promised by Magic Valley Energy?

LS Power could care less about the interests of Magic Valley citizens! Lava Ridge is about only one thing: Making 10 very rich men very much richer! Let other states sell their heart and souls out to Big Wind.

In Idaho, let’s very carefully plan and implement our energy future our way, the right way! Now, get busy and send your “personally” written emails to kkelleher@blm.gov and mcourtney@blm.gov, and to all your local and state legislators. You are an expert! It takes five minutes for you to tell them why to say NO!

Vanessa and Andy Harris

Twin Falls