In response to the weekly Curious Mind column, “If 'Idaho is too great to litter' then why are the medians on the interstate full of trash?” (Times News, May 16): Our highways are covered in trash; what is the secret to keeping them clean? Utah, Colorado and Montana all have clean roads. I’m sure they do not rely on volunteers alone.

We have thousands of people sitting in our county jails. Why aren’t we using them to keep our highways clean? I’m sure most of them have community service time they were given. Why don’t we use them to keep our roads clean?

And please don’t use the excuse about money. Get rid of just one useless bureaucrat, problem solved.

Jeff Wyvell

Twin Falls