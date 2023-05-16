Utah has an important message for surrounding states: “Do nothing.”

For over 20 years, we paid little attention to an ever-worsening drought until the point where all sentient life in our Great Basin homeland was threatened. Then our leaders said, “Pray for rain.”

We prayed and God sent atmospheric rivers, not one, not two, but many to pack our ski slopes and fill our streams.

We also say there is little need to support public schools or prosecute and correct crime when you have a church education system and a solid crime prevention philosophy: “We teach them correct principles and then we do nothing.” We see little crime here, because we stay at home, where love abides.

Our streets are for homeless crowds. We do nothing except disappear them when celebrities and business conventions come to town.

This all works for us. You should follow our example.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross, Utah