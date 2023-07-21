What's the role of government? Is it to dictate to the people what there morals are or what religion they should belong to?

During the territorial days of Idaho the Republican Party in 1884 passed the Idaho Test Othh. The purpose of this law was to keep members of the LDS faith from voting or holding public office. The Democratic Attorney General, Richard Z. Johnson, opposed the law to the Idaho Territorial Supreme Court in 1888, when they upheld the law. He appealed it all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court and lost again.

At the time this law was passed, it disenfranchised 25% of the voters in Idaho.

As a result of this law, the statehouse went from the control of the Democratic Party to the control of the Republican Party. In this case, a law was passed on the moral basis that plural marriage was bad, therefore members of the LDS faith could not vote or hold office.

It is not government’s place to punish people because of their beliefs as long as those beliefs do no harm.

Edward Easterling

Kimberly