Among the many unwelcome changes Lava Ridge would bring to the proposed project area are the impacts to the cultural resources. The artifacts, archaeological sites, historic homesteads, landscapes and viewscapes that collectively represent the region’s long history of human use are potentially at risk because of the possible construction of the wind farm that will disrupt an estimated 9,114 acres of the high desert through “ground-disturbing” methods.

Surface and sub-surface sites that might provide valuable information about the region’s distinctive indigenous and historic record would be lost to the digging, blasting and reshaping of the desert and its unique volcanic features.

Also, the mere presence of the wind turbines and their intrusion on viewscapes is a huge concern. For sites like Wilson Butte Cave and the Minidoka National Historic Site, viewscapes are integral aspects of their respective histories, contributing to the unique setting, feeling, and sacred qualities of the sites.

Locating wind turbines just a mile from Wilson Butte Cave, one of North America’s oldest and most significant Native American sites, would adversely impact views that humans have valued for almost 15,000 years. Likewise, the Minidoka National Historic Site would suffer a similar effect.

For the 13,000 Japanese Americans who were unjustly held in this remote camp during World War II, the views were constant reminders of their isolation. Now, descendants and survivors consider Minidoka sacred, and it is a place for healing and for honoring the sacrifices their families made. Wind turbines should not be part of the view.

The Lava Ridge Wind Project is not a good fit for southern Idaho’s public lands, its landscapes, resources, and identity. With a known record of over 5000 historic and archaeological sites in the project area, preservation is critical to our story. Once disturbed, there is no reclamation for damaged heritage.

Shauna Robinson

Twin Falls