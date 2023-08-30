“People just don’t want to work anymore!” reports Chuck Malloy in a recent column. He spoke with Suzanne Budge, Idaho director of the National Federation of Independent Businesses, who says small businesses can’t find workers despite Idaho’s average hourly wage being nearly $25.

Budge does not say that $25 is the mean, which may be skewed upward by high wages at the top. Perhaps a better measure would be the median hourly wage, which is $19. Half the workers make less than this; half make more.

Nevertheless, workers may find other factors more important than wages. The American Association of University Women has some suggestions for making the workplace more attractive to women which could benefit all workers.

Ensure that women and men receive the same salary for the same or equivalent jobs. Women in Idaho currently make an average of 81% of what men make.

Make pay scales transparent and allow workers to discuss salaries with co-workers so that they can be sure there is no discrimination.

Don’t ask about salary history nor rely on it to set wages.

Ensure that workers have a set schedule so that they can plan ahead to manage family responsibilities.

Provide enough flexibility so that parents can attend parent-teacher conferences and other events.

Provide paid leave for illness or to care for a family member who is ill.

Ensure that parents have access to high-quality, affordable childcare. Childcare in Idaho ranges between $500 and $790 a week for an infant.

Employees want a satisfying life inside and outside of their workplace. Employers can made workplaces more attractive if they are willing to listen to the needs of their employees.

Mary Mosley

President, AAUW of Idaho

Meridian