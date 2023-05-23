America always proves to be delusional when confronting her illegal immigration problem. Like the budget deficit, it's past time to finally address this. Most countries have their military secure their borders. Something America needs to do. We have over 2 million troops right now at over 500 bases overseas who could quickly put a stop to illegal immigrants crossing over.

Sadly, we lack the will to do so. Why ask for more Border Patrol agents when we have four branches of the military that can do the job. The Border Patrol has proven to be an abject failure. Whereas the military can secure the border.

Tacitly condoning illegal immigration is a true American tragedy. We cannot continue to suck both ends of the straw without suffering serious consequences. Let's face it business will not use e-verify, never have and never will. Yes, I hear the farmers saying we feed the world but even if true, we need to stop. People can grow their own food with a little effort. Today, I see produce from Ecuador, Chile, Mexico and Peru.

I commend Gov. Ron DeSantis and others who have enacted strong laws to deal with our federal government’s failure to secure our country's border.

Andre Leonard

Twin Falls