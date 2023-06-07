I just read the article in the Times-News (May 14), titled “Auschwitz museum restores thousands of children’s shoes.”

There were thousands of children murdered there. What a terrible loss. We all think what a terrible atrocity and yet right here in our own country, there has been 60 million precious babies killed in what should have been the safest place in the world. It’s the mother’s womb.

The children in Auschwitz were killed instantly, but the aborted babies are torn to pieces, burned alive or worse, and their tiny body parts sold to the highest bidder. Can you even imagine the pain?

I see mothers walking the streets with signs saying, “It’s my right to kill.” It’s never anyone’s right to kill another, regardless of size. Show me in the Constitution where it gives anyone this right.

I have six adopted grandchildren who came to us as weeks-old babies who are now adults with families of their own. My granddaughter miscarried two babies. These were babies, folks — not blobs of matter.

So is this any different than the killing in Auschwitz? I think not.

Barbara Kimball

Twin Falls