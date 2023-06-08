This spring of 2023, the farmers are taking over the roads and highways with their irrigation water. You can’t drive down any rural road or state highway and not get sprayed with the water overspray from farmers "irrigating their fields."
The problem is they are also watering the public roadways and public right of way property adjacent to the roads. The county sheriff’s offices need to start issuing citations to all these farmers who can't or won't adjust their systems to only water their own private property. It is not only a waste of the water they have been issued from the irrigation company but also a public nuisance.
I am tired of getting a daily shower of irrigation water as I travel the roads in Jerome and Twin Falls counties.
Stop the waste and destruction.
Earl Christiansen
Kimberly