Let’s install 400 concrete blocks, 80x80 and 10-feet thick (my guess on detentions) and put towers and windmills, some higher than 700 feet, and then build 486 miles of road and destroy our land to produce 1,000 megavolts of electricity.

WOW! That is great! Progress. You people that live near there, get used to it and you people that can see it from miles around, the same to you. It is going to a good cause, California.

California: The land that does not enforce federal immigration laws. Federal marijuana laws are ignored, the roads are filthy with litter, the place is overpopulated, they keep voting in a socialist governor that does not want to conform to the laws of our nation. And a company from New York (which is just as bad) wants Idaho to give them electricity? Who is getting rich here? What is going on?

ZUIDERVELD: It's not up to Idaho to save California from its green energy fantasy GUEST EDITORIAL: The proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project would upend Idaho all in the name of generating power for liberal environmentalists in California, writes Twin Falls Sen. Glenneda Zuiderveld.

Has anyone looked into the pollution this project will cause? Studies have concluded high voltage transmission lines cause problems with dairy cows, including a decrease in milk production and problems with breeding and calving. If this affects cattle, what about other animals and people?

There is something very wrong with this project. Some people stand to make millions of dollars and it is not Idaho. Oh, they say we will in taxes, but who is behind this? If this is so great, then put it in your state, California. Your state is already full of hot wind.

Chuck Van Vooren, Sr.

Buhl