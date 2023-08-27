(Editor’s note: The Idaho Republican Party last held a caucus in 2012.)

Why does the Idaho GOP Central Committee and the chair, Dorothy Moon, want to have a nominating primary caucus instead of their closed primary?

It's my understanding that the last time the Idaho GOP used a caucus was in 2011 and only a little over 46,000 registered Idaho Republicans participated. As a result of all the problems in 2011, they went back to the closed primary and a little over 226,000 registered Idaho Republicans voted.

You can see that in 2011 had the Idaho GOP used the primary system, instead of 20% of registered Idaho Republican voters, there would have been 80% or 180,000 more Republican casting votes.

The biggest problem I see with having a caucus is that it denies a large percentage of registered Republican voters the right to vote. In order to participate in a caucus, the person has to be present on a set date, time and place. Just some of the people who would be unable to participate would be those in the Armed Forces, people with disabilities, the elderly, and those who can't afford to get off work to attend.

Moon came out in support of one person, one vote. I agree — but it appears to me she wants to limit the number of registered Republican voters by having caucus rather than the closed primary.

If she believes everyone should have the right to vote for the person they believe will be the best candidate, then the Idaho GOP Central Committee would have an open primary so the unaffiliated voters could vote.

Edward A. Easterling

Kimberly