Why would any sane person or group even think to put these wind towers on our pristine Idaho landscape and kill some people’s livelihood — monetarily and recreationally, and that’s not even counting the wildlife?

Beings all this so-called power will go to the Californians, there is a very simple solution: Put the towers in California's backyard and they won't have to send the power so far. Also, this is right up the Californians’ little green alley.