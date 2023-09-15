Dorothy Moon is in practice mooning the citizens of Idaho by using her power to ram her extremist candidates down our throats. She is lying or stupidly claiming that ranked choice voting system is the Democrats’ idea to take over Idaho. That is not true! It is a system that allows voters to pick the candidates they want instead of using the damn extremists which basically disallows many Republicans to exercise their voting rights. She now thinks she is a movie critic (Barbie). She recently claimed voting for Trump would bring the people together. What a joke — Trump is the cause of the divisiveness!