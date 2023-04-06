In responding to Gov. Little’s veto of H 314a (The School and Library Protection Act), Idaho Freedom Foundation President Wayne Hoffman said, “We are dismayed and outraged that Little would choose to betray children and families like this, choosing instead to give in to the pressure from the special interests that have been all too eager to expose children to harmful materials.”

Dismayed and outraged? It is we, the voters, who should be dismayed and outraged. We should be dismayed and outraged by the very fact that IFF has been meddling in our local governments and making wild and false accusations about our teachers, our librarians, and our elected board members. These are our neighbors and our friends. Their kids play with our kids. They attend our church. They are a part of our community.

OUR VIEW: We can either row together for Idaho, or sink in the sea of anger and fear OUR VIEW: A vote for the “R” today might not mean what it did only a few years ago. That should be enough to open all of our eyes.

We should be dismayed and outraged over the inflammatory language and the vicious smear campaign conducted by IFF through its shell companies, against honorable Idaho senators in the May 2022 primary. A move that resulted in an extremist-leaning Idaho Senate.

We, the voters, should be dismayed and outraged enough to get to the polls on May 16 to support our commonsense candidates running for library boards and to send a resounding message to the Idaho Freedom Foundation and its minions that we have had enough.

It’s time to honor the memory of Idahoans like Robert Smylie, Cecil Andrus, and Phil Batt. Idahoans who believed in working together; not tearing Idaho apart. VOTE!

Mary Ollie

Bonners Ferry