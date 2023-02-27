It is amazing how in touch the Republican legislators are with the citizens of Idaho. When I discuss politics with my friends, they always say, "I'm sure glad they are not doing anything to address our property taxes, food tax, public education, or letting children die by faith healers!"

Our biggest concerns are we want the legislators’ nose right in the middle of all our family health decisions. We want our rapists and perverts that commit incest protected. We want our librarians jailed and our public school teachers shamed for things they don't even teach.

Here are three solutions to help our worthless legislators care about the citizens.

A citizen initiative that strips all salaries, health care, per diem and retirement. They would be like school board members, unpaid volunteers who care. Vote them out of office. This is the most difficult, because it requires civic-minded voters who know what is going on at the statehouse. Turn over the statehouse to the IFF and have them replace the legislators. Since they already have their heads up their south ends, it would be a smooth transition.

My preferred choice is the first: Make them like unpaid school board members who care.

Gary Welch

Buhl