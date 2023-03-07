Judge Steven Boyce is obviously in way over his head on this Vallow/Daybell case.

I recently saw Judge Clifton Newman knock the judicial ball out of the ballpark on the Murdaugh murder trial.

After seeing Boyce flounder for the last three years, I am wondering if these delays will lead to a miscarriage of justice. And the state of Idaho losing due to procedural errors.

No harm in admitting you’re in over your head and needing some help. Seems the University of Idaho/Kohberger case is headed in the same direction.

I'm hoping Judge Newman sees this and offers Idaho some tips on timely courtroom procedures.

Andre Leonard

Twin Falls