The independent voters of Idaho are the disenfranchised voters in the current primary system.

Independent voters want to vote for the person they believe will be the best for their county, state and country. They do not want to have to belong to one political party. In the last election in Twin Falls County, the election was decided by the Republican primary as no county office had a Democratic challenger. The election process was much better before the Republican legislators changed the law that closed the primary.

If the Republican Party wants to have a closed primary, then they should pay the cost of the election. Why should the Independent and Democratic taxpayers have to pay for the Republican closed primary?

I believe the current system disenfranchises the voters who want to vote for the best person, not because a person belongs to a political party. To everyone who wants to be able to vote for the best person, you need to sign the petition that will put the matter on the ballot.

Edward Easterling

Kimberly