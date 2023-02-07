The Senate State Affairs Committee is holding hearings on SJR 101, a constitutional amendment to require citizens to obtain signatures of 6% of registered voters in all 35 legislative districts to get an initiative on the ballot. That initiative process is the only way that Idahoans can pass legislation that the legislature is too obstinate or too short-sighted to pass.

The legislature fought tooth and nail for years to oppose the Medicaid expansion that 62% of Idahoans approved in 2018. Idaho saved $77 million and provided medical care to tens of thousands of Idaho citizens, humiliating the legislature.

The education finding initiative funding had overwhelming support. The legislature was on the brink of a second humiliation until, in special session, it approved the very education funding that it had fought tooth and nail.

The legislature attempted to change the initiative requirements last year. The Supreme Court rejected that effort as attempting to impose a tyranny of the minority. With SJR 101, the legislature now seeks to impose that tyranny of the minority by amending the constitution.

Now, the legislature seeks to prevent any future humiliation by making future initiatives practically impossible. Even if every voter in all but one of the legislative districts in the state signed an initiative, that initiative could fail. That is how much the legislature detests Idaho citizens having any input into how Idaho runs.

The legislature seeks to give veto power to a small number of voters in any one district over any majority of Idaho voters, no matter how large. That is dishonest and in violation of the American ideal of rule by majority.

Idaho deserves better. The State Affairs Committee should reject this proposed constitutional amendment. Idahoans are watching.

Randall French

Boise