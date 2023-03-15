In Chris Huston’s recent column (Times-News, March 12), he attacked Ron DeSantis and half the country because we believe that school education should teach fundamentals and not a political ideology.

We know our country has a remarkable history we can be proud of like no other nation on earth. However, bad thigs did happen; primarily slavery, and the long battle to rectify the wrongs that were done. The deadliest war in our history with over 600,000 dead, then long-awaited civil rights laws, Affirmative Action, corporate minority hiring, and further laws to attempt equality.

All of this has been taught in our schools. Chris seems to promote an idea that conclusions based on a political ideology should also be part of the curriculum. That’s propaganda. Our history is also written by Black scholars like Thomas Sowell and thousands of others who would find Chris’ opinion at least misguided. He then ties his political leanings to Christianity and that we should repent as white people, which will lead to other actions to make a wrong right.

Chris can will his money to BLM or whatever he seems to think is his pass to heaven, but his heirs may not be so inclined to agree. BLM leaders may want a few more $6 million mansions.

Terry Platts

Gooding