I am awestruck that Joe Biden's approval rating is above 20%, accounted for by diehard radical left voters.

By nearly every account, he is a failure, an embarrassment to this country, and a clear and present danger (to the country and to himself).

Americans must consider that we are much worse off under Joe Biden than we were before he took office ...

Some evidence of his failure:

Disastrous Afghan withdrawal

Failed energy policy

Irresponsible Open Border policy (producing human trafficking and 100,000+ fentanyl overdose deaths)

Reckless spending with no accountability

Rampant inflation (caused by failed energy policy and reckless spending)

Active involvement in a foreign "pay for play" scheme fronted by his son Hunter

Overseeing the most politically corrupt DOJ/FBI in the history of our country

Can the country take much more of this utter incompetence?

Aaron Amos

Burley